The University of North Georgia awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates for the fall 2022 semester. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.

Fall 2022 graduates included Davis Peek of Cedartown, Samuel Sanders of Rockmart and Dawson Scott of Rockmart.

