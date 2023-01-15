The University of North Georgia awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates for the fall 2022 semester. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Fall 2022 graduates included Davis Peek of Cedartown, Samuel Sanders of Rockmart and Dawson Scott of Rockmart.
The school also released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Local students named to the UNG President’s list are Brandon Clark of Rockmart, Justin Howard of Rockmart and Samuel Sanders of Rockmart.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean's List honorees included Kemi Scoggins of Aragon, Marycille Brumby of Cedartown and Logan Adams of Rockmart.
Located in Dahlonega, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.
JACKSONVILLE STATE
Several local students were named to the President's List and Dean's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in the fall 2022 semester.
Those making the President’s List are:
Dylan M. Bailey of Aragon, Christopher C. Frye of Cedartown, Haley Alexis Forrister of Cedartown, Chandler W. McKelvey of Cedartown, Jayden Elizabeth Diehl of Cedartown, Logan Tyler Smith of Cedartown, Emmaleigh Carter of Cedartown, Aracely L. Uribe of Rockmart, Carmen Elise Johnson of Rockmart, Kaitlyn Ansley Crawford of Rockmart, Parker James Crawford of Rockmart, Joseph C. Jordan of Rockmart, Kyleigh B. Bowman of Rockmart, and
Mackenzie E. Fleming of Rockmart.
Local students making the Dean’s List are:
Cameron G. Ingle of Aragon, William E. Hughes of Cedartown, Emma Brooke Tuck of Cedartown, Ebbie Barrett Pirkle of Cedartown, Maria Guadalupe Escutia of Cedartown, Morgan R. Price of Cedartown, Ansley Nichole Wheeler of Cedartown, Timothy I. Malone of Cedartown, Harley V. McGee of Cedartown, Addison Leigh Birchfield of Cedartown, Emily K. Haney of Cedartown, Parker Cole Deems of Rockmart, Caleb L. Bray of Rockmart, Brohn Ashtyn Brooks of Rockmart, Eisley L. Pope of Rockmart, Sarah E. Frasier of Rockmart, Chloe Breanna Peace of Rockmart, Melissa Renee Bass of Rockmart, and Hannah M. Studdard of Rockmart.
CAMPBELLSVILLE UNIVERSITY
The academic honors Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester for Campbellsville University in Kentucky was recently announced and included Izaeah Beavers from Rockmart.
The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs.
VALDOSTA STATE
More than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University's Fall 2022 Dean's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
VSU's Fall 2022 Dean's List includes the following area residents: Walker Hayes of Rockmart and Dallas Lackey of Cedartown.
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
SNHU
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Among those recognized were Amanda Hendrix of Rockmart and Shannon Turner of Rockmart.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, non-profit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.