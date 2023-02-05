Two Polk County residents were among the nearly 1,500 students on the fall 2022 graduation list at Mississippi State University.
Kaitlin Brumbelow, of Aragon, received a Master of Agriculture from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, while Travis McKinney, of Rockmart, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.
McKinney was also among 2,445 MSU students named to the fall 2022 Deans' List.
To be named to the Deans' List, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students.
SHORTER UNIVERSITY
Shorter University recently announced students named to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to this list include:
Aragon: Alexis Bagley, Christian Studies, Ashlynn Cordle, Nursing; Briley Cordle, Elementary Education (P-5); Madison Fortenberry, General Business; Haleigh Miller, Elementary Education (P-5); and Lucas Queen, History Education.
Cedartown: Ariel Baker, General Business; Victoria Blankenship, Elementary Education (P-5); Mary Casey, Communication Studies; Mikah Cates, Pre-Nursing; Camden Jackson, Elementary Education (P-5); Emilee Kelley, Elementary Education (P-5); Owen Lewis, Christian Studies; Caleb Stacy, Sport Management; Hayley Swindall, Associate of Science; Samantha Wolfe, Marketing; and Justin Wyatt, Computer Information Systems.
Rockmart: Hailee Brand, Psychology; Emily Forsyth, Marketing; Hunter Hutchings, Biology; Jasmine McGreggor, Elementary/Special Education (P-5); Dalton Sprayberry, General Business; Seth Stringer, Piano Pedagogy; and Sarah Summerville, General Business.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia State University recently announced students named to the President’s List and Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester.
Among the students named to the President’s List is Saray Bahena of Cedartown.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Among the students named to the Dean’s List are Robert Laltrello, Madeline McAuley and Manish Tiwari, all of Rockmart.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.