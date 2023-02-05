Two Polk County residents were among the nearly 1,500 students on the fall 2022 graduation list at Mississippi State University.

Kaitlin Brumbelow, of Aragon, received a Master of Agriculture from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, while Travis McKinney, of Rockmart, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.

