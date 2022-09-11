Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 summer semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Polk County students on the President’s List are Houston Edwards, Hernestina Gutierrez, Christopher Meyer, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Leah Phanmanee, Selena Segura, Amber Sexton, Jessica Strickland and Mark Tillery.
Polk County students on the Dean’s List are Robert Culver, Cassidy Duke, Phillis James, Samantha Prewett, Brittany Romines, Kenneth Schirmacher, Jose Soto and Shana Wofford.
Valdosta State
Rockmart’s Julia Sharpe earned a spot on the Valdosta State University summer 2022 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Sharpe is one of more than 270 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
Southern New Hampshire
Angela Hayden of Cedartown has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 President’s List. The summer term runs from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.