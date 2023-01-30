Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
The following area students were named to the President’s List:
CEDARTOWN: Emma Atkins, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Tysen Dougherty, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Megan Fachisthers, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; and Kaitlyn Puckett, School of Engineering.
The following area students were named to the Dean’sList:
ARAGON: Anbria Daniels, College of Nursing.
ROCKMART: Joshua Thorpe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls approximately 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges.
Bucknell University
Bucknell University has released the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Among those students recognized is Caroline Dingler from Cedartown.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive this recognition.
Western Carolina
Rockmart native Kathryn Aaron was named to Western Carolina University’s Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours. Dean’s List students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region’s vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities.