Gadsden State Community College in Alabama recently released the names of the school’s 2023 spring semester graduating class. Several local residents were among those receiving degrees.

Included in the graduates are Cedartown’s Krista Gay, Khristen Lanham, Vianey Macedo Pineda, Crystal Ramirez, Daisy Ramirez, Brett Richter and Hannah Terry.

