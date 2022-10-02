Berry College recently announced recipients for the inaugural Bailey Morgan Scholarship.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must have a high school GPA of 3.75 or greater. All scholars receive direct admission to the nursing program, additional scholarship support and opportunities to engage in local clinical settings throughout their four years at Berry.
According to Vice President for Enrollment Andrew Bressette, “only 20 students were chosen to be part of the inaugural group of Bailey Morgan Scholars. These represent some of the brightest students at Berry and I’m excited to see how they will leverage their Berry experience both here and as they start their careers as nurses.”
Among those awarded the scholarship this year are Cedartown’s Kelly Angel Perez and Efrain Iglesias.
The scholarships are part of an effort to help solve the nursing shortage crisis. Berry plans to double its number of nursing graduates and to that end, an Atlanta philanthropist has donated $5 million for scholarships at Berry. The college has also recruited a top leader to direct its growing program.
Health field leaders have been warning for years that hospitals face a nursing shortage. One widely cited study projects a shortfall of 510,394 registered nurses by 2030.
“Berry’s significant expansion of faculty, students and this scholarship is a robust response to this crisis. We will grow the number of well-qualified students who may not have the financial resources to attend Berry,” said newly-hired Berry College Division of Nursing Director Carolyn Reilly.
Reilly, who came from Emory University, has an extensive history as a critical care nurse, clinical nurse specialist, and academic. She earned her PhD in nursing from the University of Nebraska, and her master’s degree in nursing from Emory. Her passion today lies in helping to shape nurses for our future.
In addition to growing the program, Reilly and her team are developing a fast-track program for students entering with dual/ AP credit from high school to allow for completion with a BSN a full semester early. Beyond receiving over 650 hours of direct clinical care, signature to the nursing program at Berry is a summer immersion for students between their junior and senior years in which they experience clinical nursing care in developing nations. Africa is on tap for 2023.
According to Reilly, “Our growth plan emphasizes the quality and compassion of our nursing graduates, and that has led to stellar NCLEX pass rates, 100% job placement before graduation, and success in health care settings.”
Georgia State
Rockmart’s Jean Garcia earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art, from Georgia State University during the summer semester of 2022.
More than 2,000 students earned degrees and/or certificates at the associate’s, bachelor’s, and graduate program levels during the summer.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
University of North Georgia
Aragon’s Emerson Norton was one of about 165 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group, or FROG, Week from Aug. 14-20.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen.
Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.