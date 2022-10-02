Berry College

Berry College recently announced recipients for the inaugural Bailey Morgan Scholarship.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have a high school GPA of 3.75 or greater. All scholars receive direct admission to the nursing program, additional scholarship support and opportunities to engage in local clinical settings throughout their four years at Berry.

