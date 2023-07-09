Mercer

Cedartown’s Winston Gammon received his Juris Doctor degree from the Mercer University School of Law recently, according to the institution.

Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In