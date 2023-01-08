Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College during the fall 2022 semester was Frederick Dunson of Cedartown.

More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.

