Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College during the fall 2022 semester was Frederick Dunson of Cedartown.
More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
In total, 123 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 73 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 11 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.
GNTC
The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College awarded $24,100 in scholarships for the spring 2023 semester to 35 students. Each scholarship included an award between $350 and $1,000 to assist in paying for the spring semester at GNTC.
“We applaud these outstanding students for their academic excellence,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “We thank the GNTC Foundation and our donors for providing the funds that make this recognition possible.”
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship is for outstanding students with financial need who are enrolled in any program of study leading to a certificate, diploma or associate degree. The 2023 GNTC Foundation Spring Scholarships recipients include TeCorian Rowland, Polk County Campus; Audrey Smith, Floyd County Campus; Dakota Thompson, Floyd County Campus and Leslie Trego, Floyd County Campus.
Stephen “Lane” Mears, Floyd County Campus, and Justin Race, Whitfield Murray Campus, received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a certificate, diploma or associate degree in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program and related fields on the Whitfield Murray Campus and the Floyd County Campus.
Floyd County Campus students Logan Pledger and Patrick Riordan received the Instrumentation and Controls Academy Scholarship, which provides textbooks for students working toward an Instrumentation and Controls Technician associate degree.
Michelle Carter, Polk County Campus, received the Public Safety Scholarship, which was established to support students with financial need who are enrolled in public safety programs, such as Basic Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, EMS programs, Paramedicine and other related “First Responder” programs.
Logan Money, Floyd County Campus, is recipient of the David Warren Memorial Scholarship. Open to students pursuing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in in the Horticulture program, this scholarship was established in honor of David Warren, former director of the Horticulture program.
