Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer along the sideline in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a touchdown pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) works to rush the ball past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
The drought is over for Bulldog Nation. After 40-plus years without a title, the Georgia Bulldogs are once again kings of college football.
Georgia battled back from adversity early in the fourth quarter to rally for three touchdowns in the final quarter to defeat Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis on Monday night.
Alabama got a huge play from their defense early in the fourth as they pressured Georgia QB Stetson Bennett on a third-and-long, forcing him to scramble and try to get rid of the ball. It was ruled that he fumbled, and the Crimson Tide's Brian Branch recovered, setting up a short drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown throw from Bryce Young to Cameron Latu to put Alabama ahead 18-13. The two-point attempt was no good.
The Bulldogs got right up off the deck, however, as they drove right down the field thanks to some big throws by Bennett who punctuated the drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell. Georgia's two-point try was no good, but they took a 19-18 lead with 8:09 remaining in the game.
After a big defensive stop, the Bulldogs put together a huge drive that made it 26-18 and also drained several minutes off the clock. The 62-yard drive culminated with Bennett connecting with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 3:33 remaining in the game.
The defense then sealed the victory on the next drive as Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo picked off a pass by Alabama QB Bryce Young and took it back 79 yards with less than a minute to play.
Georgia grabbed momentum late in the third quarter after Alabama came up empty following a long drive that started at their own 2 yard line as the Bulldogs' Jalen Carter blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt.
On the ensuing drive, Georgia's James Cook took a handoff and went 67 yards to set his team up with a first down at the Alabama 13. A few plays later Zamir White punctuated the drive with a touchdown on a one-yard plunge for the game's first TD to make it 13-9.
Alabama cut the deficit to one at 13-12 on the next drive as the Tide offense manufactured a drive down the field, but it stalled inside the 5, forcing a 21-yard field goal by Will Reichard, his fourth of the game.
Both teams played bend-but-don't-break defense in the first half as neither offense could reach the end zone and combined for five field goals with Alabama leading 9-6 at the break.