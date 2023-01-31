Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

Cold weather is here. Cold weather means keeping warm at our house. It is time to pull the covers up! This is important to plants, too. Many plants need winter protection.

Most woody plants (trees and shrubs) should be fine. Do not prune or fertilize them at this time of year. Put two to three inches of mulch around the roots. Resist the temptation to prune the ones that lose their leaves. Prune the ones that do not bloom in the spring in late January and February. Prune the spring bloomers after they flower.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In