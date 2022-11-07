Polk County Clerk of Superior Court Stacie M. Baines is encouraging all veterans of all military branches of service to make sure their DD-214 is recorded at the courthouse.

Your DD-214 should have been recorded at the time of the service member’s discharge from the military. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and is an official United States Federal holiday that honors people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, also known as veterans.

