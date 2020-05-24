Celebration was in the air in the Polk School District late in the week ahead of Memorial Day as the Class of 2020 got to don their caps and gowns and enjoy a small amount of time together ahead of June graduations.
Even though the pomp and circumstance of the normal routine of the senior year was interrupted by COVID-19, the honors have abounded for this year’s graduating classes in Cedartown and Rockmart. Store windows have been painted (or in the case of Remix at Moore’s displayed photos from each class in their windows) and signs have been going up in front yards.
Members of each high school’s class have also been adopted on Facebook, shown support in digital celebrations, and even enjoyed cording ceremonies.
The celebrations held on Thursday at Cedartown High and Friday at Rockmart High to further honor the Class of 2020 allowed the students line up together and let the community parade by for a change.
Cars and trucks blew their horns, family and friends shouted and shot off confetti poppers in parades held in front of the high school campuses for an hour, with lanes setup to provide for efforts at social distancing with the teens on campus.
Members of the Board of Education also joined in the fun to help hand out Class of 2020 Strong t-shirts.
Also, Zach Thomas, owner of the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, provided meals for both sets of classes during the parades on May 21 and 22 at Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools. He said it was just one way that he felt he could reach out and show his support of the Class of 2020.
“It was an honor and privilege to be able to donate meals for CHS and RHS 2020 graduates,” Thomas said.
The Class of 2020 will be back together in late June for graduation ceremonies at both campuses, with guidelines in place to ensure safety at the event.
Also, check online midweek when this edition is out on the Polk County Standard Journal Facebook for video highlights from the parades.