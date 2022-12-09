Cedartown's Patrick Gardner (2) and Reece Tanner (5) react as Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (17) walks up after the final play of the GHSA Class 4A football state championship game Friday, Dec. 9, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
ATLANTA — Hopes of a Cedartown Bulldog state championship and an undefeated season came to a heartbreaking halt on the 1-yard line on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs trailed 14-13 late in the GHSA Class 4A state title game against Benedictine at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta when they pushed their way down to the 1-yard line with 36 seconds left.
Cedartown fought with the Cadets' defense for two plays and were still on the Benedictine 1 with 3 seconds remaining when Patrick Gardner's run into the middle of the line was stopped for no gain for the final play of the game.
Benedictine, the defending 4A state champion, celebrated again. The Bulldogs were left with a sour taste in their mouths for the second season in a row.
"They've got no reason to hang their heads. We just came up a little short. At the end of the day, that's all it is. We came up a little short. They dug us a hole, and we fought out of it. We just came up short," Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams said.
In just his third season Abrams had led the Bulldogs to the verge of not only winning the program's second state championship, but also completing a perfect 15-0 season. Cedartown continued to fight on every play of the rain-soaked season finale and led Benedictine on offensive yardage, 280-196.
"They've got nothing to be ashamed of. There are a lot of parents who should be proud of the sons that they've raised."
An unwavering Cedartown football team had clawed its way back from a 14-0 deficit early in the second half to find itself down 14-13 with 4:53 left to play when the Bulldogs stopped the Cadets on fourth-and-1 at their 24-yard line with 3:27 left.
Seniors Harlem Diamond and Patrick Gardner took turns running the ball and helped pick up two first downs to put Cedartown on the 1-yard line. Gardner's attempt on first-and-goal came up for no gain, followed by a quarterback keeper by senior Reece Tanner that moved the ball back a yard.
Tanner recovered the lost yard on the next play and Cedartown (14-1) took a timeout with 3 seconds to spare. The Bulldogs lined up for the possible game-winning touchdown and Gardner was stuffed at the line of scrimmage as time expired.
Benedictine (13-2) had taken a 14-0 lead on a RaSean Matthews 12-yard run less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Bulldogs then scored two unanswered touchdowns, both on 1-yard runs by Tanner.
"I mean, it sucks to go out like that, but I'm proud of every single guy and every coach in that locker room," Tanner said. "They put their heart into it all year and they left it all out on the field. And everybody that watched that game knew that we did and that's what matters."
It was last season when Cedartown came one win short of reaching the state championship game after losing to Carver-Columbus 21-20 in the Class 4A semifinals that was sealed by a failed fourth-down conversion late in the game
It was the first time in 20 years the Bulldogs had gotten that far. Friday was the first time Cedartown played for a state title since 2001.