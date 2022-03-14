A woman was found guilty of criminal trespass in Polk County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 9, bringing the most recent trial period to a close.
Clark was originally charged with burglary in 2019. The incident took place at a Clark Street residence in Rockmart. It was alleged, at trial, that Clark went to the home and stole a portable air conditioning unit, which was outside, then later went into the home without permission.
After hearing the case, the jury returned a verdict of guilty to the lesser offense of criminal trespass.
“This was a case which involved a major question of ‘intent.’ The jury did find that Ms. Clark went onto the property with the intent of committing some form of criminal activity. However, they did not find that she went into the house with the same intent. We asked the jury to answer those questions for us. They did. And that is what makes our legal system the best in the world,” Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Jaeson Smith said.
Last Wednesday concluded two weeks of civil and criminal trials before Judge Mark Murphy, with Smith adding the district attorney’s office had an extremely successful trial calendar, reaching final dispositions in over 170 criminal cases.
As a side note, Clark’s case was young attorney Wayne Gammon’s first jury trial since passing the bar and joining Gammon, McFall & Villareal. Gammon is the grandson of Wayne W. Gammon, who was a Cedartown lawyer and founded the law firm Gammon & Anderson in 1970, and the son of Cedartown lawyer W. Wright Gammon Jr.
“It was a true honor to try the case with Wayne,” Smith said. “He did a fantastic job and impressed the jurors with his courtroom skills. He has an excellent knowledge of the law, and I look forward to working with him for years to come.”