There's still a chance to get tickets to enjoy a night of fun with the Cedartown Junior Service League's at their Follies coming up this Friday and Saturday night.
The Cedartown Performing Arts Center is hosting their "20/20 Vision" show starting on Friday at 7 p.m., and again on Saturday at the same time.
Tickets are $15 each and goes to help children and the organizations that support youth in the community with donations from proceeds each night.
"20/20 Vision" is being directed by Alexis Tyson, Cedartown Middle School's drama teacher.
