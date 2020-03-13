Rockmart city officials announced that they will be limiting access to public facilities, but employees will still be coming to work for the time being.
After consulting with the Georgia Department of Public Health and other officials, the city announced in a public notice this evening that beginning on Saturday they feel it necessary to "invoke local restrictions to minimize exposure of our citizens and employees as they are our number one priority," City Manager Jeff Ellis wrote.
For now, the city will ask those who need to make payments that they do so by phone at 770-684-5454, the city's website at rockmart-ga.gov, or via the drive-thru window at city hall.
"Again, these measures are being implemented as a precaution, and to limit exposure from person to person contact," Ellis wrote. "We encourage everyone to continue to use the CDC guidelines regarding hand washing, sanitizing surfaces and social distancing which is the common-sense approach and the most effective preemptive measures to be taken."
The city is imposing the limitations only for the next 14 days, and following that as conditions change on a daily basis if needed. Extension of the limitations might be extended, but only if necessary according to Ellis.