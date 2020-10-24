A pair of Rockmart Fire Department’s finest received recognition and congratulations at the recent meeting of the Rockmart City Council.
Jed Moore and Taylor DeBerry were presented service awards, marking their anniversaries working in the department during the month of October. Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross made presentations to both men at the start of the council’s Oct. 13 meeting.
Moore has been with the Rockmart Fire Department for 15 years, while DeBerry has been with the department for five years.
Several members of each one’s family were in attendance to share in the moment.