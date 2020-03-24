The City of Cedartown announced Tuesday that credit card convenience fees associated with online or over the phone payment of city utility bills and taxes will be waived until April 24.
“This is an effort to assist our residents through this difficult time and encourage as many people as possible to stay at home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said City Manager Bill Fann. City Hall was closed to the general public last Tuesday and will remain closed throughout this week as well. Residents can now pay their bills online via www.cedartownpay.com or by calling 1-844-699-2849 without the 3% convenience fee that is typically applied.
For residents that do not wish to pay with a credit card, a payment deposit box is located at the back of City Hall, accessible via East Avenue. A drive-through payment window is also located at the back of City Hall. It is in operation during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.