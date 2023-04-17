The board that oversees the Rockmart Farmers Market was given the vote of confidence by the Cedartown City Commission last week to run the new official Cedartown Farmers Market.
City Manager Edward Guzman provided the commissioners with the official staff recommendation to allow the board of the Rockmart Farmers Market to run the official Cedartown Farmers Market with their existing procedures and their sponsorship from Atrium Health Floyd during the commission’s April meeting on Monday, April 10.
A motion by commissioner Dale Tuck was seconded by Sam Branch and approved by both. While commissioners Andrew Carter and Matt Foster were absent, Commission Chair Jessica Payton said they expressed their support for the move as well.
Guzman told the commission that he and city staff had checked with other farmers markets and how they were run, as well as getting the opinion of Stacey Smith, his counterpart with the city of Rockmart, who had a positive review of the Rockmart Farmers Market.
“I think it’s because there is a lot of structure to it. Something that we did not necessarily have before, and also because of the generous sponsorship through Atrium that helps provide that structure,” Guzman said.
The Rockmart Farmers Market is a year-round, producer-only market, which means all vendors must produce what they bring to market. Market manager Melinda King conducts required farm visits for each vendor to make sure they follow the market’s guidelines.
A group of concerned residents addressed the commission earlier in the meeting, expressing concerns over the policies of the Rockmart Farmers Market board.
A common theme among the three residents who spoke was that the market should allow for producer-only products as well as products brought in from outside of the Rockmart Farmers Market’s stipulation of having only produce or goods grown within a 60-mile radius of the market.
Bringing in produce from other parts of the state was allowed under the previous organizers of the Cedartown Farmers Market.
Payton explained that the city has never been in charge or ever had an official city-run or city-sponsored market, and that all previous versions were managed by another entity or person with the cooperation of the city through free advertising materials and support, as well as allowing them to hold the market on city property.
She said those who wish to continue under the previous model are still welcome to organize their own market, and that aligning with the Rockmart Farmers Market board is better for the community.
“It’s an efficiency thing. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. We’ll just have representation on their board,” Payton said.
The Rockmart Farmers Market board confirmed during a meeting last Wednesday that the newly-managed market will be located in the parking lot next to the Polk County Farm Bureau office at the corner of Ware Street and South Main Street.
A grand opening date of May 16 has been set with the market open each Tuesday thereafter. Hours to begin with will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Guzman mentioned that 21 vendors had already applied, with more on a waiting list.