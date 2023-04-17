Rockmart board officially chosen to manage Cedartown Farmers Market

The board that oversees the Rockmart Farmers Market was given the vote of confidence by the Cedartown City Commission last week to run the new official Cedartown Farmers Market.

City Manager Edward Guzman provided the commissioners with the official staff recommendation to allow the board of the Rockmart Farmers Market to run the official Cedartown Farmers Market with their existing procedures and their sponsorship from Atrium Health Floyd during the commission’s April meeting on Monday, April 10.

