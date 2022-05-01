City closes Nathan Dean play area to public From staff reports May 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The play area at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex was closed last week. Grant money is expected to be used to repair the space and reopen it for the public. File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Concerns over children’s safety have led the city of Rockmart to temporarily close the play area at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex, according to an official press release.The play area, which was built through a community build in the 1990s, has been the focus of repair and renovation efforts in recent years as equipment and structures have shown wear and tear.The closure officially took effect on Friday, April 29, and was deemed necessary in order to allow the city “time to evaluate options and develop a plan to repair/replace the play space.”“The city regrets any inconvenience this closure may cause but the safety of our children is of the utmost importance. Although we are unsure of the length of this closure, it is our intention toinvolve the community in the process of developing a new play space for our children,” the release stated.City officials have reported in the last few months that while some features of the play area were removed because of possible safety concerns, the space was still safe and met all standards.The city learned last year that it would receive a matching $125,000 grant to fund the Nathan Dean Park project to invest in a new playground from the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program.However, City Manager Stacey Smith has said that delays in receiving the funding have put any meaningful renovations on hold.The play area has been the subject of closures and repair projects before, most recently in October 2016. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Rockmart man sentenced in latest conviction from rash of armed robberies Arts festival brings out crowds to Peek Park SOCCER: Cedartown boys knock off Islands to continue playoff run Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.