The Cedartown City Commission is working to take additional steps to protect the health and safety of local residents and will be meeting to consider another part of their overall efforts against COVID-19.
Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. and will be broadcasting on Facebook Live to provide residents the opportunity to watch and understand what they plan to do on a single item: resolution #4.
The Rockmart City Council also is joining in with the resolution, and their meeting at 10 a.m. Polk County and the City of Aragon is expected to follow suit with the new joint resolution between local governments.
The County called their meeting for 11 a.m. not long after the original version of this story was saved.
