Members of the Floyd Polk Medical Center emergency room staff were presented with specialty “heartbeat” cookies on Friday, Feb. 11, by members of Cedar Valley Church of Christ in Cedartown as part of the church’s annual “Spread the Love” project for Valentine’s Day.
Contributed
Floyd Polk Medical Center emergency room nurses are thanked by Cedar Valley Church of Christ member Darla Tanner (left) after presenting them with special treats on Friday, Feb. 11.
Contributed
A look at the cookies and special tags presented to the nurses and staff of Floyd Polk Medical Center’s emergency room by Cedar Valley Church of Christ.
When Valentine’s Day rolls around for the members of Cedar Valley Church of Christ in Cedartown, they get busy spreading the love outside of their congregation and to the people who make their community a better place.
Each year, the church comes together to recognize different groups in Polk County whose talents and services facilitate the success of local governments, businesses, or the school system.
This year, the church’s members chose to honor the emergency room staff at Floyd Polk Medical Center for their courage, compassion and care of Polk County’s residents during the Covid pandemic, especially during the recent spike in cases because of the Omicron variant.
Church members Kyle Tanner and Mike Worthington presented specialty “heartbeat” cookies to three of the ER nurses who represented the staff at the hospital on Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, along with fellow church members Kathy Haney and Darla Tanner.
Rita Tanner, a member of Cedar Valley Church of Christ who helps organize the annual recognition, said it was a pleasure to recognize the work of those who many times are the line between life and death.
“They work tirelessly, professionally, compassionately, and with courage and determination to provide the best of care for anyone who enters their doors,” Tanner said. “They are deserving of honor and recognition not only for the work they do to restore us to health, but for the care and compassion they also share with patients. With all those positive attributes in mind, we chose them as our honored group this year.”
The church does this each year as a way to encourage members of the community to remember people who continue to help those in need or everyone in Polk County and always give thanks.
Past groups that have received special gifts from the church are law enforcement agencies within Polk County, Cedartown special education teachers, employees of Bradford’s Drugs and Gifts in Cedartown, Polk County DFACS and the Cedartown Fire Department.