The Cedar Valley Church of Christ recently honored local officers and law enforcement with gift cards as a treat for lunch in appreciation of what they do for the community all year long.

“These individuals put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” a release from the church emphasized.

Kyle Tanner, Darla Tanner, and Hunter Tanner, members of the church’s congregation, presented the cards in handmade gift baskets on behalf of the church in recognition of National Police Week, which is May 11-17th. Cards were presented to the Georgia State Patrol who patrol Polk County, The Rockmart Police Department, the Polk County Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cedartown Police Department.

National Police Week will be observed this year from May 11—17.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, D.C. to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

