Cedar Valley Church of Christ presented gift baskets with gift cards to all local law enforcement recently in recognition of National Police Week. Shown during the presentation to the Polk County Police Department are church member Kyle Tanner (from left), Sgt. Joe Dyer, Chief Kenny Dodd, and church member Darla Tanner.
Cedar Valley Church of Christ’s presentation to the Rockmart Police Department included church members Darla Tanner (from left), Hunter Tanner, Capt. Jeremy Walters, Chief Randy Turner, and church member Kyle Tanner.
Cedar Valley Church of Christ’s presentation to the local Georgia State Patrol troopers included church member Kyle Tanner (standing, from left), TFC Richard Holman, church members Hunter Tanner, and Darla Tanner, and SFC Tommy Bonaparte (seated).
Contributed
Contributed
Cedar Valley Church of Christ members Kyle Tanner (left) and Darla Tanner (right) present Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome with a gift card basket.
Contributed
Cedar Valley Church of Christ members Darla Tanner (left) and Kyle Tanner (right) present Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats with a gift card basket.
Contributed
The Cedar Valley Church of Christ recently honored local officers and law enforcement with gift cards as a treat for lunch in appreciation of what they do for the community all year long.
“These individuals put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” a release from the church emphasized.
Kyle Tanner, Darla Tanner, and Hunter Tanner, members of the church’s congregation, presented the cards in handmade gift baskets on behalf of the church in recognition of National Police Week, which is May 11-17th. Cards were presented to the Georgia State Patrol who patrol Polk County, The Rockmart Police Department, the Polk County Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cedartown Police Department.
National Police Week will be observed this year from May 11—17.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, D.C. to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.