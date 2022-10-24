Cedartown High School is celebrating homecoming this week with the 2022 homecoming queen set to be crowned Friday night during the varsity football game. Shown are the senior homecoming representatives Abigail Glen (front row, from left), Edy Lee, Maritza Nunez, Ava Reaves (back row, from left), Alexus Spurgeon, Sara Beth Jarrell and Amyia Powell.
The Cedartown High School junior homecoming representatives are Jacqueline Segura (seated, from left), Ja’mia Simmons, Hayze Griffin (back row, from left) and Avari Davis.
The Cedartown High School sophomore homecoming representatives are Natalia Dorsey (seated, from left), Timmara Hernandez, Carley Ann Casey (back row, from left) and Sydnee Shelton.
The Cedartown High School freshmen homecoming representatives are Balei Harrison (seated, from left), Aireth Cruz, Coralee Brumby (back row, from left) and Zorayda Leon.
School spirit will be at maximum volume this week at Cedartown High School as the students, faculty and staff celebrate homecoming week, all capped off by the crowning of the 2022 homecoming queen.
Aside from themed days at school, this week will also include a homecoming parade Thursday at 5 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Cedartown.
The week will be highlighted by the traditional crowning of the homecoming queen at halftime of the football team’s contest against Southeast Whitfield at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Several young ladies have been chosen to represent their respective classes on the school’s homecoming court, with six seniors getting the honor — Abigail Glen, Sara Beth Jarrell, Edy Lee, Maritza Nunez, Amyia Powell, Ava Reaves and Alexus Spurgeon.