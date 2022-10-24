A part of Cedartown now has a fresh, bright look thanks to a service project by a group of Cedartown High School students.

Students participating in the Cedartown High School Chick-fil-A Leader Academy recently completed the final phase of a community beautification service project on East Avenue as they painted a mural on the side of 521 East Ave. at the corner of North Broad Street.

