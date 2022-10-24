Cedartown High School Chick-fil-A Leader Academy students stand with Polk County Schools Superintendant Katie Thomas and other central office staff after recently completing a mural on the side of 521 East Ave. in Cedartown.
Contributed
Some of the students in the Cedartown High School Chick-fil-A Leader Academy work on the mural that is now complete on East Avenue in Cedartown.
Contributed
Sheboygan Paint Company donated the paint used by the CHS students to paint the mural, while Eastside Elementary art teacher Jennifer Bradshaw did the design and stenciled it.
A part of Cedartown now has a fresh, bright look thanks to a service project by a group of Cedartown High School students.
Students participating in the Cedartown High School Chick-fil-A Leader Academy recently completed the final phase of a community beautification service project on East Avenue as they painted a mural on the side of 521 East Ave. at the corner of North Broad Street.
The mural, painted in red, black and gold, spells out the message “YOU BELONG HERE,” a phrase of encouragement used by Polk School District in their efforts to reach out to students and the community and include them in all parts of the system.
Eastside Elementary art teacher Jennifer Bradshaw helped design and stencil the mural for the students to paint, while Sheboygan Paint Company in Cedartown and site manager Scott Porterfield donated the paint for the project.