CHS counselor receives army service award

Cedartown High School counselor Laurie Brumby (left) is presented the General Colin Powell Memorial Service Award by Sergeant First Class Keith Doucette at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Polk County Board of Education.

 Polk School District

A special presentation at last week’s Polk County Board of Education meeting displayed the commitment one school district counselor has made to the students she interacts with on a daily basis.

At last Tuesday’s meeting, U.S. Army recruiter Sergeant First Class Keith Doucette presented Cedartown High School counselor Laurie Brumby with the General Colin Powell Memorial Service Award.

