CHS counselor receives army service award

Cedartown High School counselor Laurie Brumby (left) is presented the General Colin Powell Memorial Service Award by Sergeant First Class Keith Doucette at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Polk County Board of Education.
A special presentation at last week’s Polk County Board of Education meeting displayed the commitment one school district counselor has made to the students she interacts with on a daily basis.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, U.S. Army recruiter Sergeant First Class Keith Doucette presented Cedartown High School counselor Laurie Brumby with the General Colin Powell Memorial Service Award.
Doucette stated, “I noticed something immediately when I showed up at Cedartown High School six years ago, you all had a spectacular counselor who went above and beyond any other counselor we have ever worked with.”
The award, named after General Colin Powell, U.S. Army (Ret.), is a public service award that is presented to high school counselors in recognition of providing guidance, counseling and mentoring for students as they assess their accomplishments, talents, and interests as they move forward in their lives. It represents all counselors whose service, compassion, and commitment serve as an example for all of us.
Since 2009, this recognition has only been awarded to just over 25 individuals across the United States.
Brumby has worked as a counselor for Polk School District for 14 years, 10 of those at Cedartown High School.