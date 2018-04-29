Usually the atmosphere at the Polk-Haralson Christian Life Center is quiet on a weekend morning. Visitors can hear birds chirping and see the dew cling to the sides of grass.
On a recent Saturday morning, the peace and quiet of the site also known as Camp Antioch saw plenty of people out trampling along the grounds for their annual “Up with the Son Wild Wood Run” on April 21.
The annual event usually held on Easter weekend was pushed back, and to good effect according to organizer Janice Stewart.
“This year we had 85 people take part and represent 15 churches,” she said.
The race this year was won by Collard Valley Baptist’s Dalton Benefield, who finished the course with a time of 7:02. He was followed in by Andrea Warner, also from Collard Valley Baptist, with a time of 8:51. Both also were the overall men’s and ladies’ division winners.
Following the race, breakfast was served by volunteers from the WMU ladies of New Harmony Baptist Church, and then a worship rally was held along with the announcing of race winners.
Attendees were also given the chance to enjoy music from the BASIC and BASIC Jr. choirs, and the Children’s Puppet Team from Collard Valley Baptist Church as well.
Here’s a full list of winners from the day:
From the Ladies’ division - Preschool/Kindergarten - 1st Jessie Benefield, Collard Valley Baptist, 11:12; 2nd Breyona Roer, Corinth Baptist, 12:30; 3rd Alysia Burrel, Corinth, 12:57. Elementary - 1st Andrea Warner, Collard Valley, 8:51; 2nd Zoi Nagel, Morning View, 10:05; 3rd Sarah Kate Griggs, Corinth, 10:16. Middle School -1st Karis Wade, Corinth, 11:10; 2nd Sydne Henderson, Corinth, 12:29; 3rd Destiny Hurley, Corinth, 12:30. High School - 1st Sarah Wingo, Morning View, 17:36; Hannah Gentry, Morning View, 12:36.
From the men’s division: Preschool/Kindergarten - 1st Aston, Corinth, 11:45. Elementary - 1st William Hurley, Corinth, 9:04; 2nd Emanuel Adams, Morning View, 12:41; 3rd Edward Adams, Morning View, 12:42. Middle School - 1st Dalton Benefield, Collard Valley, 7:02; 2nd Bailey Benefield, Collard Valley, 9:43; 3rd Luke Orebaugh, Lime Branch, 16:13. High School - 1st Ayden Studard, Lime Branch, 7:37; 2nd Logan O’neal, Collard Valley, 8:03; 3rd Avery Pruitt, Lime Branch, 8:29. Adult - 1st Robbie Thorpe, Lime Branch, 8:52; 2nd Travis Benefield, Morning View, 11:23.