Enjoy homemade chili, a horse show, pony rides, and much more by attending the 1st Annual Cook Farm Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 21 beginning at 11 a.m. at Crazzy P Arena at 1021 Antioch Rd, Cedartown.
The competition is free to enter, but guests can also purchase a $5 stamp to taste and vote for their favorite chili during the event.
Those looking to compete can call Nora Cook at 678-988-1701 for details on entering, but with a registration deadline of March 20, it's recommended to sign up sooner rather than later.
Cook Farm, also found near Antioch Road, is a family friendly venue that specializes in horses. The group offers riding lessons, trail rides, and much more. The horse show will be a chance to see their animals up close, and there are also plans to include a bounce house and prize raffles.
More information about the farm can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/The-Cook-Farm-255796104751969/.