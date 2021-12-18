A high-speed chase that started in Polk County on Saturday ended in an officer-involved shooting that left the driver of the vehicle injured, according to several law enforcement agencies.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the incident and had yet to release any information as of late Saturday night. The identity and condition of the driver was not yet available.
According to Polk County Police, a call into Polk 911 had reported a vehicle driving erratically on U.S. 278 southwest of Cedartown on Saturday afternoon. An officer spotted it and attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled and attempted to elude the officer.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Polk County Police notified the GSP at 2:47 p.m. that they were involved in a vehicle pursuit on U.S. 27 traveling south approaching the Haralson County line and requested assistance.
GSP troopers encountered the chase on U.S. 27 and took over as the primary units in the pursuit with the driver continuing to flee. After entering Haralson County, a trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.
In the aftermath of the pursuit shots were fired by law enforcement. The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. No officers were injured during the pursuit or in the shooting.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation since Georgia State Patrol troopers were involved in the incident.
The Polk Standard Journal is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story as more information is released.