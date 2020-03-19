In uncertain times due to unexpected conditions caused by the spread of COVID-19 across the country, local businesses that have traditionally flourished are now seeing a big setback in their fortunes.
As times have rapidly turned somewhat tough for business and economic fortunes, the Polk County Chamber of Commerce has stepped up to ensure that local consumers understand that shops of all kind are still open and able to handle the variety of needs across the community.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod began organizing a list of resources surrounding the current climate locally over the spread of Coronavirus, with the help of people leaving comments on Facebook.
She said that it was an example of how the community comes together to share what they know when the situation remains fluid.
"Having a one stop shop for our businesses and community is vital during this unprecedented time," Elrod said. "We appreciate all of the information community members are adding to our online resource kit. This collection of data will assist Polk County in not only finding services and products but also uplifts our small business community who feel the economic effects of COVID-19.
The organizing effort began on Wednesday on Facebook when Elrod posted several photos and asked people to comment with their recommendations, along with some that Elrod posted on the Chamber's behalf that are vital at this time, like information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal government, and local and state officials.
Additional resources include what restaurants are offering delivery, pick-up and drive-thru service at this time, online faith-based services, webinars and articles that small businesses can utilize currently, local businesses that have shopping available online, where to find needed household products, recipes to cook at home and educational opportunities available for children at home while schools remain closed.
Find the resource guide on the Chamber's Facebook currently as the top post, which is being compiled in full and will be shared through the Standard Journal online and print edition coming up on March 25.