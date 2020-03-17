The Chamber is taking the lead on supporting the Polk County business community in dealing with the economic consequences of coronavirus COVID-19.
One of the ways that Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod hopes the organization can help small businesses is through engagement with an audience who is stuck at home, but still wants to support those who make up the local economy.
Efforts that have begun include working on a centralized online repository for consumers to find various services and goods as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, a platform for local businesses to work together, and a platform to help small businesses secure services, guidance and products that will improve their ability to respond to economic consequences of the outbreak.
Elrod said too that the Chamber is already working to gather information via a survey of businesses asking them provide information about their delivery services, location pickup options, gift card purchasing options, permission to share the information with the public, and more.
"This week we will also deploy a series of webinars/articles on enduring the economic changes and how to use this time to strengthen businesses,"
she wrote. "If you have relationships with topical experts that may be willing to submit an article or video, please let me know as soon as possible."
Those who want to provide information can contact Elrod at info@polkgeorgia.com.
"As you can imagine, the economic challenge ahead is substantial," she wrote. "As an organization, the Chamber is here to provide you with the resources to support local businesses through this difficult time."
For now, Elrod is working remotely with the Chamber offices closed. Those wanting more information about how they can help can email her at the above address.