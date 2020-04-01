The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is offering an opportunity for local businesses to learn more about the help they can get with the CARES Act.
Coming up on Monday, April 6, the Chamber is hosting a conference call with Brince Manning, who serves as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's manager for the southeast region.
He'll be discussing loan qualifications, the application process, the different loan options available and will offer a chance for participants in the call to ask questions.
The conference call is set to begin at 3 p.m. It is anticipated to last around 30 minutes.
Anyone interested in taking part can call 978-990-5000 and use access code 666081 this coming Monday.
Email Blair Elrod, Chamber Executive Director at info@polkgeorgia.com to learn more about how the Chamber can help during this time find small business resources.