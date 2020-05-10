Editor’s note: The following partial resource guide was made available to the Standard Journal courtesy of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce. We thank Executive Director Blair Elrod for compiling this useful information. Find the full online version of this resource guide at polkgeorgia.com or the Chamber’s Facebook page. — KM
Georgia DPH Recommendations and Guidelines
There are some common-sense measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
♦ Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
♦ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
♦ Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
♦ Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
♦ Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
♦ Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
It is also good practice to start being more aware of the number of times a day your hands touch an object or hard surface and then touch your face without being washed. Limiting the exposure of your nose, mouth, and eyes to unwashed hands can help to protect from the spread of all germs and illnesses.
It is not recommended that people wear masks if they are well or stockpile them. Masks should be worn by people who are sick to prevent the spread of infection.
DPH has also provided guidance on considerations of people with disabilities and other access and functional needs for COVID-19.
People at higher risk for severe illness
Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease and those with weakened immune systems seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Early data suggest older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. Learn more.
Pregnant women and children
Some pregnant women may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. There is no evidence that children are more susceptible to COVID-19. The CDC has information specifically for pregnant women and children.
People who have recently traveled outside the US
If you have recently traveled to any country with a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice for COVID-19 and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms, you should call your doctor or health department and describe your symptoms and where you traveled.
People who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19
If you think you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 and develop symptoms, you may need to seek medical attention. Learn more about exposure and symptoms.
Household preparedness
The CDC recommends households have a plan of action to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak. People should think about having daily necessities and medications to last about two weeks, in case they need to isolate. Massive stock piling of supplies is not necessary.
Individuals and families should have a plan in case they need to miss work due to illness or need to care for a sick family member. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also released a list of cleaning products to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
♦ Fever
♦ Cough
♦ Shortness of breath
♦ Chills
♦ Repeated shaking with chills
♦ muscle pain
♦ headache
♦ sore throat
♦ new loss of taste or smell
When to Seek Medical Attention
♦ If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
♦ Trouble breathing
♦ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
♦ New confusion or inability to arouse
♦ Bluish lips or face
♦ This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Online faith services
Here’s a list of the churches that are currently providing their services online, and where to find them. Have we missed one? Email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to let us know.
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church — https://www.facebook.com/PleasantHopeSilverCreek/
Restoration Church Cedartown — https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-Church-Cedartown-473806403441541/
North Church — https://www.facebook.com/gonorthchurch/
101 Church — https://www.facebook.com/101church/
Antioch Baptist — https://www.facebook.com/antiochcedartown/
First Baptist Rockmart — https://www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistRockmart/
Second Baptist of Cedartown — https://www.facebook.com/sbcedartown
First Baptist Cedartown — https://www.facebook.com/firstbaptistcedartown/
Rockmart First United Methodist — https://www.facebook.com/RockmartFUMC/
St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church — https://www.facebook.com/StBernadette04/
Cedartown First United Methodist — https://www.facebook.com/CedartownFirstUnitedMethodistChurch/
New Prospect Baptist — https://www.facebook.com/newprospectrockmart/
Bellview Baptist — https://www.facebook.com/bellviewbaptist
Victory Baptist — https://www.facebook.com/victorybaptistchurchrockmart/
Crossview Church — https://www.facebook.com/crossview.church.3/?hc_location=ufi
Cross Factor Church — https://www.facebook.com/CrossFactorChurch/
New Beginnings Apostolic — https://www.facebook.com/nbapostolic/
The Church of God of Union Assemby Polk — https://m.facebook.com/TheChurchOfGodOfTheUnionAssemblyPolk
Spring Creek Rome — https://www.springcreekrome.com/
Ware’s Grove Baptist — https://www.facebook.com/Wares-Grove-Baptist-Church-354837571677582/
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church — https://www.facebook.com/KresgeUMC/
Harmony Baptist Church — https://www.facebook.com/Harmony-Baptist-Church-Cedartown-GA-1399735593436496/
Cedar Lake Christian Center — https://www.facebook.com/clccnet.org/
Shiloh Baptist Church — https://www.facebook.com/shiloh.baptist.777
Aragon Baptist Church — https://www.facebook.com/aragonbaptist.church.1
Restaurant offering delivery or takeout
Here’s a list of restaurants compiled by the Chamber currently doing delivery or takeout as of Saturday, April 4. Have we missed one? Email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to let us know.
Pizza Depot — 406 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — to-go, delivery and drive-thru service — 770-684-3595
Johnny’s Pizza — 1735 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — offering to-go and delivery — 770-684-7700
Ideal Bakery — 509 S. Main St., Cedartown — offering to-go and curbside — 770-748-3016
Sidekicks BBQ & Steaks — Offering to-go and drive-thru — 770-684-7086
Arby’s — 1301 Nathan Dean Pkwy., Rockmart — Drive thru service open — 678-757-9589.
El Nopal Rockmart — 1422 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — offering to-go and curbside — 770-684-0224
Krystal’s — 623 N. Main St., Cedartown — Drive thru open — 770-748-5703
McDonald’s in both Cedartown and Rockmart — Drive thru open
Taco Bell in Cedartown and Rockmart — Drive thru open (In Cedartown, limited Dine-in Service available)
El Nopal Cedartown — 1494 Rome Highway, Cedartown — to-go and curbside — 770-748-7073
Timbo’s — 1063 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — offering to-go service — 678-685-4476
R & R Catering — 1194 East Ave., Cedartown — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday — Delivery fees are waived and a menu can be found here: https://www.randrcateringevents.com/our-story — 706-676-8707
The Steak House — 414 Baldwin Road, Rockmart — offering to-go service — 770-684-0401
The Border — 718 N. Main St., Cedartown — offering to-go and drive thru — 678-246-1031
Tequila — 1703 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — offering to-go service — 770-684-4454
Chick-fil-A Rockmart — 1500 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — drive thru open — 470-632-0411
Chick N Scratch Bakery — 103 S. Marble St., Rockmart — offering to go service — 678-685-4476
Kizuna Hibachi — 1579 Rome Highway, Cedartown — Offering to go service — 678-901-1388.
Lively’s BBQ and Breakfast — 1207 S. Main St., Cedartown — drive-thru service only — 770-748-1130
Hometown Pizza and Grill — 246 W. Elm St., Rockmart — offering to go and delivery service — 770-684-8688
Linda’s Place — 480 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — to go, curbside and delivery — 770-684-3467
Jefferson’s of Cedartown — 901 N. Main St., Cedartown — to go only, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Call 770-748-4777 for more information. (As of beginning of May offering limited dine-in service.)
Zaxby’s of Cedartown and Rockmart — drive thru only
Burger King of Cedartown — drive thru only
Dairy Queen of Cedartown and Rockmart — drive thru only
Captain D’s of Cedartown and Rockmart — drive thru only
Checkers of Cedartown — drive thru still available
{div}Taqueria Michoana = 511 West Ave., Cedartown — offering to-go — call 770-748-5858
Local businesses offering online shopping options
Here’s a list of local businesses provided by the Chamber that are offering online shopping opportunities, and the links to find them. Have a business to share? Email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to share.
The Perch on Marble — 116 N. Marble St., Rockmart — http://www.theperchonmarble.com/ — online store with a variety of items from fashion to home and garden accessories.
The Brave Sparrow — 557A N. Main St., Cedartown — https://www.facebook.com/thebravesparrow66/ — photos of inventory online, can also call 678-901-1133
Jasper and Jade Boutique — 835 Cherokee Circle, Cedartown — https://jasperandjade.commentsold.com/ — Login with Facebook or Instagram to shop
Now and Then — 106 E. Church St., Rockmart — https://www.facebook.com/nowandthenofrockmart/?hc_location=ufi — Variety of items available, including some for Easter!
Remix at Moore’s — Variety of items being prepackaged and can be picked up at https://www.facebook.com/mooresremix/.
Berkleigh Mae’s Boutique — near the corner of Elm and Marble St., Rockmart — https://berkleighmaesboutique.com/ Infant, baby and children’s clothing and accessories , plus items for mom’s and dad’s
The Clay Birch — 1075 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — https://theclaybirch.com/ — fashion, jewelry and accessories
Rockin’ Rooster and Happy Hen — 401 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — https://www.facebook.com/rockinroosterhappyhen/ antiques, collectibles, and more
White Tulip Market — 210 S. Marble St., Rockmart — https://www.whitetulipmarket.com/ — fashion, jewelry, accessories, soaps and candles, home decor
Holmes Clothing Company — 235 Main St., Cedartown — https://www.facebook.com/HolmesClothingCo/ — photos of inventory online, but offering appointments for customers.
COVID-19 disinfection services
Enterprise Pest Management — 678-901-3525
Hull’s Environmental Services — 678-909-5282
Certi-Clean — Call Jody Guice at 770-546-5322
Think we’ve missed something we should include? Email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to tell us.