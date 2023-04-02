Century Bank of Georgia was recently recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence on its annual list of the top-performing community banks, credit unions, and public banks in the United States.
Specifically, the bank was ranked ninth best performing community bank in the Southeast among banks with under $10 billion in total assets (out of 732 eligible institutions) and 47th best performing bank in the United States among banks with under $3 billion in assets (out of 3,782 eligible institutions).
“We’re honored to be named to S&P Global’s list of top performing banks in the US,” said Rick Drews, CEO of Century Bank of Georgia. “What a privilege it is to be recognized by S&P Global for this accomplishment and what a testament it is to the hard work and dedication of the entire Century Bank team — our board of directors, senior management, officers, and staff.”
S&P Global Market Intelligence introduced its rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. To compile these rankings, institutions are rated based on seven different metrics emphasizing the strength and risk profile of the balance sheet, return on equity, efficiency ratio, and revenue growth. A new category was introduced this year: top performing community banks by region for the Northeast, South Central, Southeast, West and Midwest.
According to a release from the bank, Century Bank of Georgia’s success can be attributed to its strong focus on customer service to meet the community's financial needs, a strong balance sheet and capital base, as well as a conservative management philosophy.
With over 20 years of service and commitment, Century Bank of Georgia continues to place value on building loyal, profitable customer relationships, contributing to community prosperity, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.
Century Bank of Georgia is a locally owned and operated community bank providing complete financial services to Bartow County, Polk County and surrounding areas.