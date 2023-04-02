CB of GA Logo-edit.jpg

Century Bank of Georgia was recently recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence on its annual list of the top-performing community banks, credit unions, and public banks in the United States.

Specifically, the bank was ranked ninth best performing community bank in the Southeast among banks with under $10 billion in total assets (out of 732 eligible institutions) and 47th best performing bank in the United States among banks with under $3 billion in assets (out of 3,782 eligible institutions).

