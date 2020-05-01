The deadline for a video contest to help promote the positives that come from being counted in the 2020 Census is being extended to mid-May for those who wish to participate and have the opportunity to earn a prize package.
To take part in the campaign, record and post a video with the hashtag #EveryoneCountsinPolk and share it to @census 2020 / polk county, georgia to become eligible for a first place prize package. The package will include restaurant gift cards and items donated by local businesses—a $50 value.
The deadline for the contest was originally for Friday, but has been extended to allow for additional entries to be posted to May 15. Those videos that wish to be included for consideration must include the hashtag and be shared to the Polk Census page.
Along with the contest entry deadline extension, the vote tallies on social media that was set for May 8 have now been extended to May 29.
The number of people who have self-responded to the 2020 Census has gone up in recent days according to data provided by the Census Bureau online, which tracks the number of people who complete the census across the country. The last figures posted in April have been updated and now Polk County's rate has increased from 38.7% to 40.4% as of April 30.
The decennial census, mandated by the US Constitution, provides multiple benefits to the community locally and to the state and nation as a whole. Among the many different aspects, the census count impacts Polk County are determining state house and congressional districts, the number of representatives for Georgia in Congress, funding for various programs and projects, and determining the growth rate for the county and state.
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for our community.
Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, WIC, food stamps, child care assistance, schools, roads, and other many resources based on census data.
All information taken in from the census is only used to generate statistical information about the nation, and can’t be used against individuals in any way. By law, the data gathered by the U.S. Census for individuals and businesses remains confidential.
You can inspire others. Tell everyone—your friends and family, neighbors and co-workers—that you will complete the census, record a video we can share or like our Polk County 2020Census FB page and share our promotions and information on your Facebook page.
Remember—Everyone Counts in Polk County!! For more information, go to www.2020census.gov or http://www.everyonecounts.org for more information.