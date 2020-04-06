Reports have come in and AT&T's website has verified that there's been a wireless network issue in the area of Polk County affecting customers.
The website has not provided additional details of what happened, but that "we expect things to be back to normal by 04/07/2020." It requests customers try to use Wi-Fi calling when available.
Verizon Wireless is also experiencing an outage according to online sources not related to the company and based on user reports. That includes both Cedartown and Rockmart. No additional information was available immediately about those reports, but anecdotal reports have come back that coverage is an issue for Verizon customers.
T-Mobile customers are also experiencing some issues as well, based also on online sources not affiliated with the company.