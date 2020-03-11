A 58-year-old Cedartown woman was pronounced dead at the scene after a wreck involving a tractor trailer truck near the intersection of U.S. 27 at Clines Ingram Jackson Road near Cedartown High School.
According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier:
Carolyn Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 a.m.
Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann sent out an email this morning at 8 a.m. stating there has been increased traffic downtown.
The Georgia State Patrol is working the wreck and a request for information about the wreck has been sent. The story will be updated as more information is available.