Officials released the name of a Cedartown woman who was killed in a early morning shooting on Tuesday.
Rekiesha Moore, 36, of 605 E. Jule Peek Ave., was killed by a single gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Moore was shot and killed in her apartment, Brazier added.
In a release on Tuesday, the Cedartown Police reported that Moore was killed by a single gunshot wound. The suspect also shot himself in the head according to Brazier. Emergency officials got him to the hospital following the shooting.
The suspect in the case remains in an Atlanta-area hospital under critical care, according to Brazier.
Police have not yet released any additional details about the case. Check back for additional updates as they become available.