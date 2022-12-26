Donna Grogan, administrator of the Cedartown United Fund, stands among a rack of men’s pants in the nonprofit’s clothes closet at 445 S. College St. The organization has served Polk County residents for more than 60 years and continues to distribute food, clothes and financial assistance to those in need.
Donna Grogan apologizes as she walks through the food storage of the Cedartown United Fund on this late-December day as volunteers help sort through a collection of items.
The organization, which serves Polk County by helping distribute food, clothes and financial assistance to those in need, received a large donation of food items collected by Polk School District middle schools and high schools before the holidays.
It’s a donation that will be put to good use, and likely sooner than later. That’s because the Anne Edge Center for the Cedartown United Fund on South College Street has been a bit busier in the last few years.
“Our number of clients over the last year has increased. And we seem to be seeing people that are working but just can’t make ends meet. So it’s not just the homeless, it’s not just the people that are on Social Security. We’re seeing working families that are struggling,” said Grogan, who has served as administrator of the Cedartown United Fund for almost five years.
According to Grogan, the organization provided food for an average of 58 households each month during the first six months of 2022. That average jumped to 77 a month between July and November, with a high of 121 households in August.
The nonprofit helps Polk County residents in a few ways, but its most utilized programs are its food bank and clothes closet. It was founded in 1960 by Anne Edge and has been a mainstay in the community ever since, operating now out of the Anne Edge Center at 445 S. College St.
“It’s really important. Because of where we’re located, I’d say well over half of our clients who regularly use the food bank either walk here or ride their bike here,” Grogan said. “We’re centrally located in an area of need so they can get to us. But I think we serve more people than just Cedartown residents. Just to realize that 100 households is 100 households that receive food that might not have otherwise.”
The Cedartown United Fund provides services to Polk County residents with each one considered on a case-by-case basis to determine what assistance they need and how the organization can help.
Because the nonprofit gets most of its food for distribution through the Atlanta Food Bank, those who get food must meet specific financial requirements or be receiving certain social services to take full advantage of the charity’s food bank.
However, anyone is able to get food items that are locally donated directly to the United Fund at its discretion.
The organization’s clothes closet consists of donations and is open to anyone. People are allowed to come once a month and fill two shopping bags with items.
“We always need donations, especially clothing. We’re really low on men’s clothing, winter stuff. We can always use donations and we give everything away. Some people think we sell it but we give everything away,” Grogan said.
The Cedartown United Fund also receives emergency food and shelter program funding from organizations like FEMA, to help people to cover rent and utilities, as well as assist people with prescription costs for chronic illnesses such as blood pressure and diabetes. It also supports grandparents at Christmas who are raising grandchildren.