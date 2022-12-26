Cedartown United Fund continues to help local communities

Donna Grogan, administrator of the Cedartown United Fund, stands among a rack of men’s pants in the nonprofit’s clothes closet at 445 S. College St. The organization has served Polk County residents for more than 60 years and continues to distribute food, clothes and financial assistance to those in need.

 Jeremy Stewart

Donna Grogan apologizes as she walks through the food storage of the Cedartown United Fund on this late-December day as volunteers help sort through a collection of items.

The organization, which serves Polk County by helping distribute food, clothes and financial assistance to those in need, received a large donation of food items collected by Polk School District middle schools and high schools before the holidays.

A photo of a young Anne Edge hangs on the wall of the conference room at the Cedartown United Fund. Edge founded the nonprofit in 1960.
A plaque recognizes the official name of the Cedartown United Fund building at 445 S. College St. as the Anne Edge Center for the Cedartown United Fund.
