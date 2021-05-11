Cedartown Police are asking for information from anyone who knows about a shooting late Monday night that left a man dead.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Central Street near the intersection of Rock Street at around 11:45 p.m.
When they arrived they discovered Demetrious Brown deceased outside on Central Street. He was determined to have died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Police were still working to verify the age of the victim in the hours following the shooting.
Newsome said they had no suspect as of 1:30 a.m. and are asking the public to help by calling Polk County 911 with any information on the shooting or a possible suspect.
Cedartown Police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation into the shooting. Cedartown Criminal Investigation Division members and the GBI were on the scene early Tuesday.