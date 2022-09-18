Megan Summey (second from left) joins her daughters Emilia Summey (left) and Ella Summey (right) in getting a picture made with Winnie the Pooh at the Holloway Hunney Pot Festival in Cedartown’s Big Spring Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Children watch the Pooh Stick race while sitting on the edge of the Big Springs overflow channel during the Third Annual Holloway Hunny Pot Festival at Big Springs Park in Cedartown on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Some crocheted stuffed dolls, including some familiar faces from the Winnie The Pooh stories, sit on a table at ViviLynn Heath’s Make It Sew booth during the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival at Big Springs Park in Cedartown on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Coleman Hunt (left) and his bother, Parker Hunt, smile for a photo in front of a photo op set up with stuffed animals of characters from the Winnie the Pooh stories inside The Woman’s Building at Big Springs Park as part of the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17.
A photo of Sterling Holloway stands next to an editorial cartoon paying tribute to the Cedartown native and actor as part of an exhibit at the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Holloway voiced Winnie the Pooh in several original Walt Disney animated featurettes.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Visitors to Cedartown’s Holloway Hunny Pot Festival on Saturday were treated to pleasant weather, especially under the shade of the oak trees in Big Springs Park.
Jeremy Stewart
Winnie the Pooh greets visitors entering The Woman’s Building at Big Springs Park to visit the Sterling Holloway exhibit as part of the third annual Holloway Hunny Pot Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Jeremy Stewart
The residents of the Hundred Acre Wood may have been partial to their home, but Cedartown’s Big Spring Park certainly provided a proper backdrop for the Third Annual Holloway Hunny Pot Festival on Saturday.
Taking advantage of some dry weather and sunny skies, the festival is named for Cedartown native Sterling Holloway, who is most notable for providing the voice of Winnie the Pooh in Walt Disney’s first “Winnie the Pooh” featurettes.
Taking a cue from the lovable stuffed bear, Saturday’s festival included vendors with locally produced honey and honey-based products for sale, as well as artisans selling handmade jewelry, accessories and children’s items. Food trucks were parked around the Cedartown Water Department facility to tempt and tame any craving.
Winnie the Pooh made an appearance as well, taking photos with visitors while also starting off the Pooh Stick race, which consisted of numbered wooden honey dippers floating down the Big Spring overflow channel to the finish line. People were able to adopt a stick for a $1 donation for a chance to win $100 compliments of Madden Consulting.
The Woman’s Building just next to the park was home to a Holloway exhibit headed up by Cedartown resident Donnie Jarrell, who is the owner of many photographs and memorabilia chronicling Holloway’s life and acting career.
The festival is presented each year by the city of Cedartown.