The residents of the Hundred Acre Wood may have been partial to their home, but Cedartown’s Big Spring Park certainly provided a proper backdrop for the Third Annual Holloway Hunny Pot Festival on Saturday.

Taking advantage of some dry weather and sunny skies, the festival is named for Cedartown native Sterling Holloway, who is most notable for providing the voice of Winnie the Pooh in Walt Disney’s first “Winnie the Pooh” featurettes.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In