Each spring, more than 30 students from Georgia's colleges and universities are selected to participate in the Georgia Legislative Internship Program and receive firsthand experience seeing the legislative process up close.
The GLIP students work with legislators, their committees and their staff during the annual 40-day legislative session, tracking the progress of bills, assisting with constituent requests, organizing and attending committee meetings, writing bill summaries, and more. The program, for which students receive course credit, is open to juniors and seniors of all majors.
During the recent General Assembly session, five Kennesaw State GLIP interns — all political science majors — shared their highlights, expectations and motivations for participating in the program. Among them was Cedartown High School alum Alli Hicks.
Hicks said she wanted to see how her state government worked firsthand, rather than just in her government courses. So, when the junior from Cedartown was able to apply for a statehouse internship, she jumped on it.
Hicks said her time at the capitol made her realize how important the "behind-the-scenes" work is to the functioning of the government, and how lively debates over proposed laws can be.
Through her internship, Hicks said that she has had many opportunities to meet new people. It also made her realize how important introducing herself to lawmakers, business owners and lobbyists could be later as she establishes a career.
"You need to network and put yourself out there to truly get the full experience," she said. Hicks plans to attend law school after graduation.
GEORGIA TECH
Andrew Dulaney of Cedartown earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta during its most recent commencement exercises.
Dulaney was among approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises at Bobby Dodd Stadium in December.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.