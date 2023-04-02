Hicks gets firsthand look at Ga. legislature

Cedartown alum Alli Hicks participated in the Georgia Legislative Internship Program during the recent session of the General Assembly.

 Judith Pishnery/Kennesaw State University

Each spring, more than 30 students from Georgia's colleges and universities are selected to participate in the Georgia Legislative Internship Program and receive firsthand experience seeing the legislative process up close.

The GLIP students work with legislators, their committees and their staff during the annual 40-day legislative session, tracking the progress of bills, assisting with constituent requests, organizing and attending committee meetings, writing bill summaries, and more. The program, for which students receive course credit, is open to juniors and seniors of all majors.

