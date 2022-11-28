The City of Cedartown was recently designated as a rural zone. The designation is part of a collaborative program between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
“We are looking forward to the continued growth of our historic downtown area,” said Oscar Guzman, director of economic development and tourism. “The rural zone designation and the tax credits that come along with it will further ignite the growth already occurring and encourage property owners with vacant buildings to take their next step forward.”
Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to individuals creating jobs and making qualifying investments within historic downtown areas that have been designated as rural zones.
Each designation lasts for five years, and activities to begin earning tax credits within Cedartown’s Rural Zone begins Jan. 1, 2023. The City of Cedartown will soon develop strategies and share information about the benefits to businesses and investors.
“This is a great designation for our Downtown Historic District of Cedartown,” explained Main Street Director Ramona Ruark. “The tax credits will help individual property owners who invest and renovate their downtown property as well as business owners who create jobs within the designated areas. We are looking forward to additional growth and investment into our downtown and the help that this will provide for business and property owners.”
The program includes the following Georgia state income tax incentives which are utilized for job-creation activities, investment in downtown properties, and renovation of properties. The credits can be layered, but none are available without the job creation element being present.
The Job Tax Credit is equivalent to $2,000 per year for each new full-time equivalent job for up to five years.
The Investment Credit is equivalent to 25% of the purchase price of a property within the designated Rural Zone (not to exceed $125,000).
The Rehabilitation Credit is equivalent to 30% of the qualified rehabilitation costs of a building located within a designated Rural Zone (not to exceed $150,000).
The City of Cedartown would like to give a special thank you to Georgia Tech’s Economic Development Research Program & Leigh Hopkins for providing assistance with Cedartown’s strategic assessment plan.