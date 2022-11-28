Main Street Cedartown

Downtown Cedartown features businesses and lofts in most of its buildings.

 Jeremy Stewart, file

The City of Cedartown was recently designated as a rural zone. The designation is part of a collaborative program between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“We are looking forward to the continued growth of our historic downtown area,” said Oscar Guzman, director of economic development and tourism. “The rural zone designation and the tax credits that come along with it will further ignite the growth already occurring and encourage property owners with vacant buildings to take their next step forward.”

