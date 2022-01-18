A blueprint for how to maintain and improve the city of Cedartown’s water and sewer infrastructure is now ready for action after a months-long analysis.
City Manager Edward Guzman introduced the city’s water and sewer system master plan to city commissioners along with City Engineer Ronnie Wood during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.
“There's a lot to be done with our water and wastewater system, and that's the same probably in any area in the state and the country,” Guzman said. “But we are wanting to take a proactive approach to our system. I truly feel like Cedartown is slated for some growth in the next few years, and we really need to be prepared for that growth, and that's the whole point of creating this plan.”
Guzman explained that he, Wood, and several other city officials and supervisors met last June to discuss the state of the city’s water and sewer system, and what upgrades would be needed in both the near and distant future.
“Understanding that we've got some components in there that are old, aging, we felt it was time to really sit down and hash out what we needed to do for the next three, five, seven and 10 years,” Guzman said.
The plan, which has a total estimated cost of $9.2 million, includes projects that would be done in phases based on level of need. Phase one projects are seen as critical because of the current age of the equipment within the system and would cost around $1.8 million.
A focus of this first phase is the city’s wastewater treatment plant, according to Wood.
“I would like to point out that the wastewater treatment plant is by far the city's largest capital asset. Today, if you had to replace that facility it would be a capital value of $45 million,” Wood said.
The existing Cedartown wastewater treatment plant off of Girard Avenue is permitted at 3.5 million gallons per day and is currently treating a daily average of about 2.2-2.3 million gallons per day. It was built in 1986 and has operated 36 years with the existing equipment running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“So we're beginning to see failures on the equipment,” Wood said. “We've already had to replace a clarifier.”
One of the facility’s two clarifiers — which helps process wastewater before it is returned back to Cedar Creek — went down in May 2020 and had to be replaced.
Among the equipment listed in the master plan to be replaced at the wastewater treatment plant is the second of two clarifiers, three pumps, and two aeration blowers.
“The engineering on this phase of the plan is complete, and all of the engineering required to upgrade the entire plant would be done in phases in the future as determined by the availability of funds,” Wood said.
Guzman said they have a plan for how to fund phase one, but it will be discussed in more detail at a future commission meeting. He said they are waiting to see if any funds from the federal America Rescue Plan Act will be made available to cover any of the costs.