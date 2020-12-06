Cedartown Police take delivery of 2 new patrol vehicles

The Cedartown Police Department has some new tools in the fight against crime.
Peach State Ford delivered two new 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors to Chief Jamie Newsome on Tuesday, Dec. 1, as part of the dealership’s continuing partnership with local government agencies to help them get the vehicles they need from a nearby business.
Peach State Ford has placed the winning bids for these and multiple other Polk County Department vehicles over the past two years since taking ownership of Polk County's only new car dealership.
Having a local dealership as the point of delivery for the vehicles allows the county to keep tax dollars spent locally and have a nearby point of service for any issues that may arise on the vehicles.