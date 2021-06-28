A Cedartown man remained in a Florida jail Monday awaiting extradition after local and Florida law enforcement officials worked to recover his 21-month-old son he illegally took from its mother.
The event, which happened June 20, led Cedartown Police investigators to use cell phone tracking to determine the father had taken the child from Cedartown to Seminole County, Florida.
With the help of Seminole County and nearby Orange County law enforcement agencies, Cirilo Perez, 49, was found and arrested without incident on June 22 and the baby was safely recovered.
Cedartown Police Sgt. Josh Jackson was the lead investigator for Cedartown’s portion of the case.
According to Jackson, the mother of the child called 911 and reported that Perez had taken the child on Sunday, June 20. The mother had apparently let Perez meet her at Walmart in Cedartown to see the child and to visit with him for a little while. When the father took the baby and left, he indicated he was taking the child to another state and the mother would never see him again.
Cedartown Police officer Scott Greene responded to the call and was able to get some information from the mother, who did not speak fluent English.
"He realized the gravity of the situation ... and that the father hadn't been a significant part of the child's life. That was also a factor in it," Jackson said.
Greene had the mother come to the police department and to investigations to find out more information. Perez had no legal court-sanctioned relationship with the mother or son, and no custodial agreement was in place for him to take the son.
With no detailed description of the white pick-up truck Perez was driving, or any idea where he might be headed, Cedartown investigators were forced to work from the ground up.
By Tuesday, June 22, they were able to submit agency requests to both Facebook — where Perez had a profile with some personal information — and his cell phone provider, which allowed them to get a general GPS location of his phone in Seminole County, Florida.
Jackson reached out to the authorities there and was contacted by a Seminal County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy to whom he explained the situation.
"He took great interest in it and involved his investigations department and his supervisors," Jackson said. "Shortly thereafter, I was contacted by investigations down there explaining the situation to them."
Through further cell phone pinging by the authorities in Seminole County, they determined Perez had gone to Apopka in neighboring Orange County and involved authorities there.
Jackson said as they continued to try and pinpoint Perez's exact location, the father sent a photo of the child to his mother, who was with Cedartown Police.
Jackson sent the photo to the authorities looking for Perez in Florida and one of the officers involved in the search thought they recognized part of the background of the photo. They went through the area and saw Perez walking out of a house with the child.
Perez was taken into custody on June 22 around 6 p.m. without any incident.
"The situation couldn't have played out any better," Jackson said. "We didn't have any real information to give to Seminole, we didn't have any real background information on the dad, no real vehicle description. It was kind of like a Hail Mary, but we had to call them and tell them he's down there and the kid's with him.
"But they worked on it thoroughly, and without their assistance and without their effort we definitely wouldn't have been able to get that kid back in the custody of his mom."
Perez is charged with kidnapping, felony interference with child custody and fugitive from justice. He is being held in a jail in Orange County, Florida.
The case saw several Cedartown Police personnel work together to help try and piece information together, including officer Naomi Quiroz.
She stayed at the police department with the mother all day on June 22 to translate and communicate with her what was being done.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said it was Quiroz’s presence that helped investigators get the full extent of the situation and what had happened.
“When you've got a translator that's actually a member of the law enforcement agency and understands the questions and understands their legal ramifications, then that gets us closer to actually what we need,” Newsome said.
“I’m proud of my guys, proud of their teamwork and proud of the result.”
"To me, it was really amazing that they were able to act on it as quickly as they did and focus as much resources on it as they did in Florida to bring this thing to a peaceful and positive outcome," Jackson said.