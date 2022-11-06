City of Cedartown logo

The city of Cedartown was recently awarded a $75,000 cultural facilities grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts that will fund a complete renovation of the stage system at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.

According to a release from the city, the renovation will revamp the entire fly system of the performing arts center, ensuring many more years of safe operation. The structural stability of the system will be protected while adding additional safety features.

