Addison Dooley (back row, from left), Graham Dooley and Iona Ollis sing "Go with the Flow" as Dory, Marlin and Crush along with a cast of sea turtles during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
Presley Taylor (center) performs as Nemo along with McKenna Cape (left) and Landyn Payton as Peach and Gill during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
Ward Graves (from left), Hutchison Dooley and Kadin Chavez perform as the shark trio on "Fish are Friends Not Food" during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
Addison Dooley (back row, from left), Graham Dooley and Iona Ollis sing "Go with the Flow" as Dory, Marlin and Crush along with a cast of sea turtles during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
Jeremy Stewart
Addison Dooley (back row, from left), Graham Dooley and Iona Ollis sing "Go with the Flow" as Dory, Marlin and Crush along with a cast of sea turtles during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
Jeremy Stewart
Some campers at the 2023 Children's Enrichment summer program created a few undersea-themed arts and crafts while learning their performances for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the CPAC.
Jeremy Stewart
Presley Taylor (center) performs as Nemo along with McKenna Cape (left) and Landyn Payton as Peach and Gill during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
Jeremy Stewart
Ward Graves (from left), Hutchison Dooley and Kadin Chavez perform as the shark trio on "Fish are Friends Not Food" during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
The humor, the heart and the life lessons of one of the most beloved animated films of the last 25 years is hitting the Cedartown stage thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers, production team members, and more around 50 young performers.
The Cedartown Performing Arts Center’s Children’s Enrichment Summer Musical Theatre Camp is presenting Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” at the CPAC Auditorium this Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the culmination of just 10 days of work that has included learning songs and choreography, as well as having fun making arts and crafts.