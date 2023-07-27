CPAC children’s program brings ‘Finding Nemo’ to life on stage

The humor, the heart and the life lessons of one of the most beloved animated films of the last 25 years is hitting the Cedartown stage thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers, production team members, and more around 50 young performers.

The Cedartown Performing Arts Center’s Children’s Enrichment Summer Musical Theatre Camp is presenting Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” at the CPAC Auditorium this Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the culmination of just 10 days of work that has included learning songs and choreography, as well as having fun making arts and crafts.

Presley Taylor performs as Nemo during rehearsals for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
Camp counselor Barrett Pirkle organizes the costumes for "Finding Nemo Jr." at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
The logo for "Finding Nemo Jr." is seen on a camp T-shirt in the lobby of the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27.
