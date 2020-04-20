A release from the City of Cedartown sheds more light on the first reported homicide of 2020 in Polk County and provided details on the fate of the lone suspect in the case.
Officials stated in the release that the shooting death of 36-year-old Cedartown resident Rekiesha Moore was a premeditated act, and the gunman died after being in the hospital for several days.
From the rest of the release:
In the early-morning hours of March 31, Moore was killed from a gunshot fired by her step-father, Michael Prater. After firing the shot that killed his step-daughter, Prater attempted to take his own life.
He was taken to a medical center for treatment, and later passed away from his injuries over the Easter weekend.
Prater was the estranged husband of the victim's mother.
From evidence gathered at the scene and from Prater's home, police investigators have determined that Moore's death was a premeditated decision by Prater carried out to "punish his estranged wife for her non-desire to reconcile their marriage," explained Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome.