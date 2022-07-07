Cedartown PD advises new speed cameras ready in school zones

Drivers traveling near Cedartown High School and Cedartown Middle School will have an extra reason to check their speed once classes start back August 2.
Cedartown Police posted a notice on its Facebook page advising the public that new school zone speed cameras have been installed and will begin operation on the first day of the new school year.
The camera systems are located on the Cedartown bypass/Ga. 1 in front of Cedartown Middle School and on Ga. 101 at the main entrance of Cedartown High School at Fran Lott Drive.
Cameras are placed on each side of the roadway facing in opposite directions to capture images of any vehicles, including their license plates, between 7:20 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. when classes are held. Any vehicles captured traveling more than 10 miles over the posted speed limit will be sent a civil citation.
This citation will be for $75 for the first violation and $125 for each additional violation by the vehicle. These citations are civil and would not affect a driver’s insurance points.
Flashing yellow lights will be turned on from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and also from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to signal a decrease in the speed limit by 10 mph within each school zone. The speed limit in front of the middle school will go from 60 to 50, and the limit on Ga. 101 at the high school’s main entrance will change from 55 to 45.
Although the cameras will be in operation starting Aug. 2, drivers will have a 30-day grace period where any speed violations will be followed up with a warning and require no follow-up from the driver.
The start of the camera systems is the culmination of over two years of work by the city of Cedartown and the Cedartown Police Department.
The Cedartown City Commission had to approve an ordinance and tentative contract with the company RedSpeed to install and maintain the cameras. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome then went to the Polk County Board of Education in December 2020 to get approval to request the permits from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Once those were applied for and received, work began earlier this year in setting up the cameras as well as the proper signage clearly notifying drivers of photo-enforced speed zone cameras at each location.
All speeding violations marked by the radars attached to the cameras must be reviewed and verified by a Cedartown Police officer before a citation is mailed to the person to whom the vehicle is registered. If cited, owners will be given an opportunity to meet with the police officer, review the evidence and dispute the charge prior to any court hearing.
In addition to slowing traffic during busy times, speed zone cameras allow law enforcement to input specific tag numbers into the system to notify them of any person of interest. This can include registered sex offenders, individuals wanted by the law and others who are not allowed on school property.